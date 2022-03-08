Brown & Brown reveals £1.48bn price tag for GRP

Brown & Brown will pay $1.96bn (£1.48bn) for consolidator Global Risk Partners according to a New York Stock Exchange filing.

The deal, announced this morning (8 March 2022), is subject to regulatory approval but expected to complete in Q3 this year.

Brown & Brown was founded in 1939. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market cap of over $19bn. It posted $3.1bn of revenue in 2021 and net income of $587.1m.

GRP was established in 2013 by Peter Cullum, David Margrett