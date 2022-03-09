People Moves: 7 - 11 March 2022

Featuring: Realty Insurances, Konsileo, Axa, MS Amlin Underwriting, Sompo International, AmTrust, WTW, Inherent Risks

Realty Insurances appoints MD

Realty Insurances, the insurance broker which forms part of Grosvenor, has appointed John Dilley as its new managing director, effective 1 April 2022.

Dilley succeeds Graham Salmon, who retires on 31 March after leading the business for 21 years.

Realty, which was established in 1950, is a leading independent firm of Chartered insurance brokers