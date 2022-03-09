Products - March 2022

MGA Lares launches unoccupied property product

London-based MGA Lares has launched an unoccupied household product via the Go-Insur digital insurance platform. The specialist MGA said its unoccupied product was the first in a series of non-standard household products with more to come over the course of 2022 and 2023.

The product is available to brokers via the Go-Insur digital insurance platform.

Mike Fenton, director at Lares, said brokers could either quote and bind directly on the Go