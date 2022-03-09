Products - March 2022
London-based MGA Lares has launched an unoccupied household product via the Go-Insur digital insurance platform. The specialist MGA said its unoccupied product was the first in a series of non-standard household products with more to come over the course of 2022 and 2023.
The product is available to brokers via the Go-Insur digital insurance platform.
Mike Fenton, director at Lares, said brokers could either quote and bind directly on the Go
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- US giant Brown & Brown to buy GRP
- In Depth: Build an affinity with trade groups
- Brown & Brown reveals £1.48bn price tag for GRP
- In Depth: Standing out in the schemes market
- People moves: 28 February - 4 March 2022
- Profile: Sian Fisher: The future for Fisher
- Zego teams up with Aviva on fleet policies