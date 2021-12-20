Richard Rogers, Lloyd's building architect, passes away
Lloyd’s building architect Richard Rogers has passed away on 18 December 2021, aged 88.
Lord Rogers was born in Florence, Italy, in 1933. He designed Lloyd’s London headquarters on Lime Street and is also known for his work on the Pompidou Centre in Paris.
The Lloyd’s building was completed in 1986 and in 2011, it received grade one listing. At the time, it was the youngest structure to obtain this status.
Respect
Lloyd's stated yesterday (19 December): "We are extremely saddened by the
