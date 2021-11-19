Marsh overhauls management team

Marsh McLennan has announced changes to its Executive Committee effective January 1, 2022.



John Doyle has been promoted to group president and chief operating officer of Marsh McLennan and will continue as vice chair of the company.

Doyle is currently president and CEO of Marsh, a position he assumed in 2017. In his new role, he will work closely with president and CEO Dan Glaser to realise the enterprise’s overall strategic business and operational objectives. The