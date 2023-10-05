Patons expands into professional drivers market

Taxi specialist Patons Insurance has enlarged its portfolio, adding professional drivers to the roster as it looks to grow nearly 50% in the next three years.

Patons is aiming to reach around £35m of gross written premium, building on its current base of £23.9m through focusing wider than the UK taxi industry and fleet. It grew by 27.8% in the year to September.

Patons also expects to increase headcount from 65 to 85 colleagues during the period, alongside moving into further regions