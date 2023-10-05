Patons expands into professional drivers market
Taxi specialist Patons Insurance has enlarged its portfolio, adding professional drivers to the roster as it looks to grow nearly 50% in the next three years.
Patons is aiming to reach around £35m of gross written premium, building on its current base of £23.9m through focusing wider than the UK taxi industry and fleet. It grew by 27.8% in the year to September.
Patons’ Darren Roberts reveals why the broker got into the taxi insurance sector and how it coped during the pandemic.
Patons also expects to increase headcount from 65 to 85 colleagues during the period, alongside moving into further regions
