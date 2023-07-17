RSA expands PI portfolio with XOL launch

RSA Insurance has announced it is to expand its professional indemnity offering and launch an excess of loss product.

The XOL product, which is now available to brokers and commercial lines customers throughout the UK via RSA’s regions business, is aimed at a range of businesses with annual professional fees of £1.5m and above, including accountants, engineers, building contractors, surveyors and IT companies.

RSA explained the excess of loss cover, also known as excess layer professional indemnity cover, is a product that arises due to the inability or unwillingness of an ‘underlying’ or primary layer insurer