Accelerant-backed start-up MGA Kayzen targets regional financial lines

Kayzen Specialty, a new specialty managing general agent focused on the London and UK regional financial lines market has been launched.

The business is led by CEO Charles Boorman, who was most recently head of financial and professional lines at HDI Global Specialty. He has also held leadership roles at Neon, Probitas and QBE.

James Sterling will join as head of claims in August. He too worked at Neon as claims director, and has also worked for XL Catlin and as a solicitor at CMS Cameron McKenna. Sterling has most recently been working as a consultant with Aspen.

On the underwriting side, the pair will be joined by Craig