Aviva still weighing up Lloyd's re-entry as part of GCS strategy
A Lloyd’s market re-entry is still under consideration by Aviva, according to its CEO of UK & Ireland general insurance, Adam Winslow.
However, there is no time frame with regards a decision, as the insurer looks at its global corporate and speciality strategy going forward.
Aviva, then known as Norwich Union closed its CGNU Global Risks and sold its Lloyd’s managing agency Marlborough to the Berkshire Hathaway Group following the merger with CGU in 2000.
Winslow told Insurance Age: “Strategically the question we are trying to answer is where does growth in our GCS business come from? And what is the best way of achieving the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Products: April 2023
This month’s products highlights focus on cyber protection, IP cover for start-ups and SMEs, classic cars and a package offering for multinational businesses.
Meet the MGA: Loadsure
After two decades in the London market Johnny McCord decided the time was right to set up his own business. The Loadsure CEO and founder explains how a light bulb moment led him reinventing cargo insurance as a ‘true’ insurtech.
PIB buys Bristol-based PI broker Pure Risks
PIB Group has acquired specialist professional indemnity insurance broker Pure Risks.
Miller CEO targets growth at ‘greater pace’ as revenues top £200m
Lloyd’s broker Miller has marked its second anniversary as an independent broker with revenues breaking through £200m, it announced today.
Aston Lark recruits Boswell duo to open Norwich office
Aston Lark has opened a new office in Norwich, which will be headed by former Alan Boswell director James Monkhouse.
NFP snaps up Gravity Risk Services
Acquisitive broker NFP has bought Gravity Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.
Clear Group buys first international broker with MBC deal
Clear Group has acquired Irish commercial broker McAuliffe Barry & Collins Ltd (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie), its first deal outside the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.
Cowbell enters UK cyber market targeting SME brokers
US cyber specialist Cowbell has entered the UK market with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.