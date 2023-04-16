Aviva still weighing up Lloyd's re-entry as part of GCS strategy

A Lloyd’s market re-entry is still under consideration by Aviva, according to its CEO of UK & Ireland general insurance, Adam Winslow.

However, there is no time frame with regards a decision, as the insurer looks at its global corporate and speciality strategy going forward.

Aviva, then known as Norwich Union closed its CGNU Global Risks and sold its Lloyd’s managing agency Marlborough to the Berkshire Hathaway Group following the merger with CGU in 2000.

Winslow told Insurance Age: “Strategically the question we are trying to answer is where does growth in our GCS business come from? And what is the best way of achieving the