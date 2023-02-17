Brit-owned Ki doubles GWP in second year of trading to almost £700m

The Brit-owned algorithmically driven Lloyd’s syndicate Ki has more than doubled its gross written premium to $834.1m (£698.6m) in 2022 – its second year of trading, reporting a combined operating ratio of 99.4%.

In its 2022 full-year trading results released today, Brit said that, at a constant FX rate, it represented an increase of 115.4%.

Brit added: “Against the backdrop of a challenging year with multiple catastrophic events around the globe, Ki’s full-year 2022 performance is especially pleasing and demonstrates strong control over catastrophe risk.

