Brit-owned Ki doubles GWP in second year of trading to almost £700m
The Brit-owned algorithmically driven Lloyd’s syndicate Ki has more than doubled its gross written premium to $834.1m (£698.6m) in 2022 – its second year of trading, reporting a combined operating ratio of 99.4%.
In its 2022 full-year trading results released today, Brit said that, at a constant FX rate, it represented an increase of 115.4%.
Brit added: “Against the backdrop of a challenging year with multiple catastrophic events around the globe, Ki’s full-year 2022 performance is especially pleasing and demonstrates strong control over catastrophe risk.115.4%
In its 2022 full-year trading results, Brit said that, at a constant FX rate, it represented an increase of 115.4%
“[This result]
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Operating profit falls almost 60% at Allianz Holdings in 2022
Allianz Holdings has posted a 58.3% drop in operating profit to £132.3m for 2022 as its combined operating ratio deteriorated year-on-year from 93.2% to 99.2%.
Two deals in a week as GRP buys Henshalls
Global Risk Partners has ramped up its acquisition spree again, buying Shropshire-headquartered Henshalls Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
Hamilton Fraser makes first buy under GRP ownership
Hamilton Fraser has bought London-based commercial lines broker Edmondsons.
DR&P buys Lloyd Bolam
DR&P Group has bought Macclesfield-based Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
WTW achieves 3% organic broking growth in 2022
WTW has reported 3% organic growth in risk and broking revenues for 2022 boosted by a 5% rise in the final quarter of the year.
Meet the MGA: Fusion Specialty UK
As Fusion Specialty UK begins trading, managing partner Josh Cowen and partner Sam Shirley discuss why technology is key to their plans for the SME-focused mergers and acquisitions MGA.
Zurich UK’s P&C operating profit drops to £226m in 2022
Zurich UK’s operating profit from property and casualty business fell £145m year-on-year to £226m in 2022 due to claims inflation and the impact of large losses.
Aston Lark strikes deal to buy Allegiance Insure
Howden-owned Aston Lark has agreed terms to buy Allegiance Insure in its first acquisition of 2023.