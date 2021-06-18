Interview: Howard Lickens and Mike Edgeley

Clear Insurance Management is set to move forward in 2021 with a focus on technology and acquisition and is targeting double digit organic growth under the eye of newly installed CEO, Mike Edgeley.

Edgeley joined the business from A-Plan in January this year, stepping into the role vacated by Howard Lickens, who altered his remit to spend more time looking at businesses to buy and talent to recruit.

In an exclusive chat with Insurance Age, Lickens detailed why the time was right to make