Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill.
UK Broker Week aims to offer a complete week of activity aimed at promoting the broking sector. What two or three things would help constitute a perfect working/broking week for you?
Some good news ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget, particularly relating to IPT and flood spending to help both businesses and consumers.
What was your main takeaway from the inaugural Broker Week last year?
That brokers and their services are more vital than ever for customers.
Can you give us a short snapshot of the insights you will be looking to share during your session at Broker Expo 2024?
I am chairing a session about new opportunities and I think that is an important part of closing the protection gap with new innovations and products.
The UK Broker Awards take place on the Thursday night of Broker Week; if you were to give an award to a broking individual or company who would it be and what for?
Insurance schemes for grain ships from Ukraine. The job some Biba members have done to achieve this has been outstanding.
What broking/insurance innovation has most impressed you over the past 12–18 months?
Nick Mohan, of Jackson Lee Underwriting (JLU), for what he has done to provide vital and competitive GAP cover for clients and the challenges he has had to deal with to do that (due to issues in other sectors) has been incredible.
As we look forward to 2025, how well placed is the broking sector to prosper – and what gives you the confidence in your answer?
We welcome the new growth and competitiveness objective, which should see a more proportionate approach to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Birmingham is home to CadburyWorld. What is your favourite chocolate bar?
Twirl – it has all of the benefits of a flake without ruining your shirt!
Ozzy Osbourne is a famous Brummie. Who is the most Heavy Metal person in insurance?
It has to be a much respected member of the Biba Property Committee – Peter Robinson of Prism. His brokerage is also in the Midlands and he always rocks it on LinkedIn and is practically a social influencer now.
Outside Broker Expo, have you ever attended any other trade shows at the Birmingham NEC?
Yes, the Motorshow and Autosport Show – great events for all petrol heads.
To sign up now to join Graeme at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 10 October, click here.
For more details on the event, click here.
