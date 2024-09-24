Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Jonathan Evans of Sustain Insurance Brokers
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on Sustain Insurance Brokers founder Jonathan Evans.
UK Broker Week aims to offer a complete week of activity aimed at promoting the broking sector. What two or three things would help constitute a perfect working/broking week for you?
- Successfully convincing a client that “green” doesn’t just refer to their golf course
- Finding time to actually read all those regulatory updates without falling asleep
- Remembering to water my office plant (it’s the closest I get to hands-on environmental action some weeks!)
What was your main takeaway from the inaugural Broker Week last year?
My main takeaway from last year’s Broker Week was that the insurance industry can be surprisingly entertaining when you get us all in one room. Who knew actuaries had such great dance moves?
Can you give us a short snapshot of the insights you will be looking to share during your session at Broker Expo 2024?
In my session, I’ll be sharing insights on how to make ESG a profitable topic for brokers. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t involve putting a recycling bin in the break room and calling it a day.
What broking/insurance innovation has most impressed you over the last 12-18 months and why?
The most impressive insurance innovation I’ve seen recently is an AI that can translate insurance jargon into plain English.
I’m still waiting for one that can explain my policies to my mother-in-law, though.
Birmingham is home to CadburyWorld. What is your favourite chocolate bar and why?
My favourite chocolate bar is a Twirl. It’s the perfect metaphor for insurance – layers of complexity, but ultimately smooth and satisfying when you get it right.
Outside Broker Expo, have you ever attended any other trade shows at the Birmingham NEC and if so what was it?
I once attended a gardening show at the NEC. Let’s just say it was a lot less exciting than Broker Expo, unless you count the intense debate over the optimal pH level for growing prize-winning marrows.
To sign up now to join Jonathan at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 10 October, click here.
For more details on the event, click here.
