Aviva launches digital training hub to boost workforce skills

Aviva has launched a Norwich-based digital training hub called The Foundry.

The UK’s largest general insurer aims for The Foundry to boost digital skills in both the local workforce and with Aviva staff.

The Foundry, by partnering with Norwich City College, will offer local students digital training, Aviva work placements and career opportunities.

Working with the Tech East and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, Aviva will also support local firms with money to boost digital capabilities.

Digital workforce ‘key’

