Insurance Cares: Military insurance broker launches personal accident policy

Specialist broker Absolute Military has launched its HM Forces personal accident policy for military personnel and their families.

Absolute Military is based in Kent and has specialisms in military life insurance, serious illness cover, critical illness cover, motor insurance, military kit insurance and personal accident cover.

Commenting on the new launch, non-executive chair of Absolute, Johnny Timpson said: “We are determined to improve choice and value, offer highly competitive pricing, and most importantly, further support military personnel and families by providing access to financial wellbeing tools and education