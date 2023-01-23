FCA warns of Surrey broker clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone pretending to be Montgomery Kent Insurance Brokers.

The authorised insurance broker’s registered office address is in Farnham, according to Companies House.

The watchdog posted about the clone on Friday 20 January, detailing a website address and listing a series of email addresses.

The authority stressed that scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm. They may also change contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers and physical addresses.

