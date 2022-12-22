FCA warns of broker clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be independent broker Stonebridge Corporate.

The broker, which was established in 2005, provides insurance solutions to medium and large sized businesses. It specialises in construction, food and beverage, manufacturing, haulage, and technology.

On Monday, the FCA revealed that there was a clone website www.stonebridgelimited.com claiming to be the independent broker. At the time of writing the fake website has been deactivated.

The fraudsters also used the email info@stonebridgelimited.com and an 0208 telephone number.

The FCA