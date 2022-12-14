Insurance Age

Jensten Group acquires second broker in a week

Alistair Hardie, Jensten Group
The Jensten Group has acquired commercial broker Basil Fry & Company, its second acquisition in a week.

Basil Fry, which is based in Surrey, specialises in insurance solutions for the removals, storage and self-storage industry in the UK. 

The new acquisition will bring an additional £25m GWP, 41 staff and over 2000 clients to the group, and is subject to regulatory approval. 

The Jensten Group bought broker Bellegrove, which specialises in UK motor and fleet insurance, last Friday 9 December. That acquisition added £15m of gross written premium, 3,000 clients and 37 staff to the group. 

