Jensten completes Ravenhall buy
The Jensten Group has completed the purchase of Ravenhall Risk Solutions, following final regulatory approval, bringing an additional 2,500 clients and 25 staff to the group.
Jensten first announced the deal in July this year confirming that director Neil Grimshaw, who founded Ravenhall in 2006, will remain in the business.
The Leeds-based firm serves commercial and personal clients including solutions for traditionally harder to place risks such as unmanned aerial vehicle operators and the equestrian industry.
Alistair Hardie, Jensten group CEO said Ravenhall’s management team and staff all share its core values and culture.
He added: “We are seeing more and more
