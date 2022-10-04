Insurance veteran teams up with iRevolution bosses for M&A vehicle

The sales and marketing director at Tradewise Insurance Services, Wayne Bradshaw, has launched a self-named company Wayne Bradshaw Acquisitions.

Bradshaw launched the venture on 1 October, that will focus on business acquisitions and sales solely in the insurance broking market.

The new company aims to find buyers for any business, whether it be an entire sale or just partial acquisition.

With 40 years’ experience in the insurance sector, Bradshaw has previously worked in claims at Norwich Union and is also a director at Tradewise, a business that he asserts has grown from £4.6m GWP to £100m in his time there. .

“It’s an exciting time