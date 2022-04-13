UK Broker Awards: Entries now open
We are extremely excited to announce that the UK Broker Awards will be back for 2022! It is an opportunity to celebrate the hard-work and innovation in the broker space.
This year, there are fresh categories for brokers to enter. The categories are:Marketing and Customer Engagement Award NEW - Deal of the Year NEW - ESG champions - Diversity & Inclusion Award NEW - ESG champions - Sustainability Young Broker of the Year Digital Broker Award The Broker Start-up Award The Claims Team
