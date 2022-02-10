SJL takes steps to protect female staff

SJL Insurance Services has announced that it is giving all its female staff free ‘women against violence’ self-defence workshops in order to help protect them from possible physical assault, sexual assault, kidnapping, human trafficking, sex trafficking or being mugged.

The broker revealed that the series of workshops will be held at SJL’s head office in Worcester, with all 33 female staff attending.

Simon Lancaster, founding CEO of SJL Insurance Services, commented: “Nowadays we are hearing