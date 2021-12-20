Specialist Risk Group reveals growth strategy
Following the launch of MX Underwriting earlier this week, Specialist Risk Group (SRG) deputy CEO Lee Anderson hopes that the group will add more products to its proposition in the new year.
The newly set up underwriting business combines the four MGAs already owned by SRG and is formed of GB Underwriting, CLS Risk Solutions, Lime Insurance and Irish business Blackrock Insurance Solutions.
Reflecting on why the brokerage decided to set up the MGA, Anderson told Insurance Age: “When we started
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Mixed response to latest FCA AR review
- Brokers hit out at "antiquated" attitude to cover for sex industry clients
- News analysis: Regulation and Gibraltar - is it The Rock of vanities?
- Review of the year: Ageas' CDO Adam Beckett
- Movo develops broker 'locum' service for members
- Bought By Many buys pet health subscription business
- FOS plans to increase levy by £10m