Specialist Risk Group reveals growth strategy

Following the launch of MX Underwriting earlier this week, Specialist Risk Group (SRG) deputy CEO Lee Anderson hopes that the group will add more products to its proposition in the new year.

The newly set up underwriting business combines the four MGAs already owned by SRG and is formed of GB Underwriting, CLS Risk Solutions, Lime Insurance and Irish business Blackrock Insurance Solutions.

Reflecting on why the brokerage decided to set up the MGA, Anderson told Insurance Age: “When we started