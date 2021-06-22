CII opens New Generation programme to fresh faces
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is seeking new applicants for its 2021 New Generation Group.
The Group will be made up of 40 promising professionals split into four groups - claims, underwriting, broking, and the London Market.
To join the CII’s New Generation Group, all applicants need to do is send in their CV plus a few lines about why they consider themselves to be a rising star in the profession. They will also need their line manager’s approval to take part in the talent
