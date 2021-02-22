Consolidators running out of M&A targets

Consolidators in the UK broker market may be forced to rethink their strategy as the number of acquisition targets runs out.

This is according to a sector report by M&A experts IMAS which examined the market’s ownership structures, private equity influence and number of sales in 2020.

The report showed that there are few businesses left of a size and scale to add growth for consolidators.

Targets

The analysis predicted that by 2025 there could be just 151 commercial broker targets with a