GRP hub Greens announces two deals

Green Insurance Group, the South Eastern hub for Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought RT Williams Insurance Brokers and its appointed representative NIB Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The two businesses write a range of general insurance products, primarily in Sussex, Surrey and the London area.

Both brokerages operate from the same office in Brighton, and Green Insurance Group has a total of ten branches across the South.

Green has acquired 100% of the share capital of both businesses.

Acquisition

Duncan Coleman, CEO at Green Insurance Group, commented: “These two quality businesses with a strong heritage are an excellent fit for Greens and add considerably to our south eastern region footprint.

“All of us at Greens warmly welcome Chris Williams, MD at RTW, Leo Hetherington, MD at NIB and their teams and look forward to assisting them to rapidly accelerate their growth post purchase”

Williams added: “The business has traded independently for seventy years but the time is right to become part of a bigger, highly ambitious group where we can take advantage of GRP’s scale, broaden our product range and further enhance the service for our clients through our dedicated team.”

Today’s (7 April) announcement is the latest in a number of deals for Greens, which bought Hastings-based Manor Insurance Services earlier this year. This followed its purchases of Millards in East Kent and Clifton Morley and Reid Briggs in Welling, Kent, last year.

GRP took a majority stake in Bexhill-based Greens in June 2017.

Consolidation

Mike Bruce, group managing director at GRP, stated: “I’m delighted that Greens has continued its impressive start to 2020. All our hubs have strong acquisition pipelines and we expect to be announcing further deals in due course.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, GRP remains fully committed to its proven strategy of acquiring quality owner-managed brokers who want to generate value from their work, while remaining with their businesses to share in our successful future.”

Private investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners took a majority stake in GRP in February 2020.

Bruce committed the consolidator to maintaining its regional hub structure following the deal.

