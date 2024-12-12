Insurance Age

Review of the Year 2024: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys

Gary Humphreys Markerstudy
Gary Humphreys, group chief underwriting officer at Markerstudy, hails the completion of the Atlanta deal, dreams of having the MGA’s brand adorn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and mulls sitting on the sofa and doing Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2024?

Atlanta becoming part of Markerstudy Group.

What has been your biggest insurance/broker-related disappointment of 2024?

Reducing number of high street family insurance businesses.

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your eyebrows the most in 2024 and why?

Our deal with Atlanta, truly a game changer.

What insurance/broking buzzword or phrase do you never want to hear again in 2025?

“Claims inflation”.

The summer of 2024 was

