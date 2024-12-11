Close Brothers to launch digital commission disclosure consent solution

Close Brothers Premium Finance has announced plans to launch a new digital solution to help brokers fulfill their commission disclosure consent obligations.

The business plans to roll out the offering to both commercial and personal lines customers within the month.

As first reported by sister title Insurance Post, in its latest market update Close Brothers Premium Finance, managing director Shaun Hooper writes: “We’re developing a new digital solution for checking commission disclosure, that will be delivered in four weeks.

Simple and easy

“This will be a simple, easy and compliant solution, for both personal and commercial lines brokers, which will