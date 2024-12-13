People Moves: 9 – 13 December 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: HDI Global, Uinsure, Howden, Atec, Benefact Group and Patons.

HDI Global appoints Hannah Brooke in marine cargo

Hannah Brooke has been named head of marine cargo underwriting at HDI Global in the UK and Ireland, with effect from 1 January 2025.

Reporting to Antonia Osborne, director of underwriting, Brooke will lead the growth plan and strategic direction of HDI’s marine cargo business, and focus on delivering coordinated services through insurance cover, risk engineering and claims