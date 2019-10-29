Top 100 2019 - £750m+
The Ardonagh Group • PIB Group
The Ardonagh Group
1 Minster Court, Mincing Lane, London EC3R 7AA
Website: www.ardonagh.com
Contact name: Kelly-Ann Knight, chief of staff
MD/chairman: David Ross (CEO), John Tiner (Chairman)
Tel: 07717 866190
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@ardonagh
Main location: London
Additional branches: 87 other locations across the UK.
Staff numbers (total): 6,495
Major specialisms: SME, fleet, property, personal lines, London Market.
Major trading subsidiaries: Towergate Insurance Brokers, URIS, Autonet, Carole Nash, Swinton, Price Forbes, Bishopsgate, Geo, Paymentshield.
Acquisitions in past two years: Carole Nash and Mastercover (20 December 2017); Swinton (2 January 2019); Minton House Group, Health Protection Solutions and Professional Fee Protection (31 January 2019).
What we are: The Ardonagh Group is the UK’s leading diversified intermediary.
Vision/background: Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver solutions that meet our customer needs.
Owner: HPS Investment Partners and MDP (majority shareholders).
PIB Group
70 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR
Website: www.pibgroup.co.uk
Contact name: Lorraine Hambleton
MD/chairman: Brendan McManus (CEO for PIB Group).
Tel: 020 3961 7644
Email: [email protected]
Main location: London
Additional branches: Over 40 offices across the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland.
Staff numbers (total): 1,250
Major specialisms: Property (real estate, property owners and rights of light), professions, care (childcare, social, hospices and shelters), charities and social enterprises, motor trade, haulage, transportation, construction liability, engineering, trade credit and employee benefits.
Major trading subsidiaries: PIB’s businesses operate under a small number of regulated entities and are integrated into a secure and scalable core infrastructure, which supports common systems and centralised functions.
• Retail division – specialty commercial, schemes & affinities, employee benefits.
• Wholesale division – Q Underwriting, Citynet, Optis, Cobra Network.
Acquisitions in past two years: 15 acquisitions in the last two years (out of a total of 20 since 2016).
What we are: PIB Group is an independent diversified specialist insurance intermediary group of businesses offering a range of specialist insurance products and services to both retail and wholesale clients throughout the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland.
Vision/background: The goal remains to build a market leading specialist insurance intermediary business – achieved through hiring outstanding individuals to drive organic growth, acquiring very focused specialist businesses with great leadership, and putting collaboration with colleagues across PIB, as well as our insurer partners, at the core of everything we do.
Owner: The Carlyle Group (a global alternative asset manager) and the PIB Group management team.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case
- Ardonagh staff poaching claims dismissed in court
- Aston Lark buys Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk
- News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pull-out
- Brokers puzzled as Markerstudy reports £217.3m loan deadline
- SRIL buys Square Mile Broking
- Revenue falls at Hastings amid rising claims inflation