Top 100 2019 - £750m+

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The Ardonagh Group • PIB Group

The Ardonagh Group has its HQ in Minster Court in the City

The Ardonagh Group

1 Minster Court, Mincing Lane, London EC3R 7AA

Website: www.ardonagh.com

Contact name: Kelly-Ann Knight, chief of staff

MD/chairman: David Ross (CEO), John Tiner (Chairman)

Tel: 07717 866190

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ardonagh

Main location: London

Additional branches: 87 other locations across the UK.

Staff numbers (total): 6,495

Major specialisms: SME, fleet, property, personal lines, London Market.

Major trading subsidiaries: Towergate Insurance Brokers, URIS, Autonet, Carole Nash, Swinton, Price Forbes, Bishopsgate, Geo, Paymentshield.

Acquisitions in past two years: Carole Nash and Mastercover (20 December 2017); Swinton (2 January 2019); Minton House Group, Health Protection Solutions and Professional Fee Protection (31 January 2019).

What we are: The Ardonagh Group is the UK’s leading diversified intermediary.

Vision/background: Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver solutions that meet our customer needs.

Owner: HPS Investment Partners and MDP (majority shareholders).

PIB Group

70 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR

Website: www.pibgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Lorraine Hambleton

MD/chairman: Brendan McManus (CEO for PIB Group).

Tel: 020 3961 7644

Email: [email protected]

Main location: London

Additional branches: Over 40 offices across the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland.

Staff numbers (total): 1,250

Major specialisms: Property (real estate, property owners and rights of light), professions, care (childcare, social, hospices and shelters), charities and social enterprises, motor trade, haulage, transportation, construction liability, engineering, trade credit and employee benefits.

Major trading subsidiaries: PIB’s businesses operate under a small number of regulated entities and are integrated into a secure and scalable core infrastructure, which supports common systems and centralised functions.

• Retail division – specialty commercial, schemes & affinities, employee benefits.

• Wholesale division – Q Underwriting, Citynet, Optis, Cobra Network.

Acquisitions in past two years: 15 acquisitions in the last two years (out of a total of 20 since 2016).

What we are: PIB Group is an independent diversified specialist insurance intermediary group of businesses offering a range of specialist insurance products and services to both retail and wholesale clients throughout the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland.

Vision/background: The goal remains to build a market leading specialist insurance intermediary business – achieved through hiring outstanding individuals to drive organic growth, acquiring very focused specialist businesses with great leadership, and putting collaboration with colleagues across PIB, as well as our insurer partners, at the core of everything we do.

Owner: The Carlyle Group (a global alternative asset manager) and the PIB Group management team.