Top 100 2019 - Bandings

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP

£750m plus

The Ardonagh Group • PIB Group

£500m-£749.99m

Atlanta Group • Global Risk Partners • Howden UK • Jelf • Towergate

£350m-£499.99m

£200m-£349.99m

Aston Lark

£100m-£199.99m

A-Plan Group • Alan Boswell Group • Bollington • Brightside Group • Clear Insurance Management • Ethos Broking • Granite Group • Integro Group • James Hallam • Lycetts • Simply Business (Xbridge) • Verlingue (UK) (incorporating ICB Group and Finch Insurance Brokers)

£75m-£99.99m

Reich Group • Romero Group • W Denis Insurance Brokers

£50m-£74.99m

BHIB Insurance Brokers • Bridge Insurance Brokers • Brunel Group • Circle Insurance Services • Kelliher Insurance Group • Thomas Carroll Group • TL Dallas • Sutton Winson

£40m-£49.99m

Berkeley Insurance Group • C&C Insurance Brokers • David Roberts & Partners Group • Miles Smith Insurance Solutions • One Broker Group • Willis Insurance & Risk Management • The Wrightsure Group

£30m-£39.99m

A-One Insurance Group • Alan & Thomas Insurance Group • Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers • Centor Insurance & Risk Management • Erskine Murray • Flint Group Insurance • JM Glendinning Group • KGJ Insurance Services Group • Kingsbridge Group • MRIB Group • TH March & Co • Thompson & Richardson • UKGlobal Broking Group

£20m-£29.99m

Adler Insurance Group • Berns Brett • Burley Group • Butterworth Spengler Insurance Brokers • Caunce O’Hara & Co • First Insurance Solutions and UK Special Risks • General Insurance Brokers (UK) • GS Group • Hamilton Fraser • Hugh J Boswell • Insurance Revolution (a trading style of Well Dunn) • JCB Insurance Services • Lloyd & Whyte Group • MCM Group • Moorhouse Group • The Plan Group • ProAktive • PSP Insurance & Financial Solutions (t/a PSP Group) • RA Insurance Brokers • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Square Mile Broking

£12m-£19.99m

Abaco Insurance Brokers • Amicus Insurance Solutions • Backhouse Insurance Brokers • BJP Insurance Brokers • BQI Group • Chambers and Newman • Cowens Group • Darwin Clayton (UK) • DNA Insurance Services • Drayton Insurance (trading as Drayton Insurance Services) • Teesside Insurance Consultants (trading as Erimus Insurance Brokers) • Henshalls Insurance Group • Luker Rowe • M&DH Insurance Services • Milestone Insurance Consultants • Ryan’s • Sydney Packett & Sons • Todd and Cue

Potential entrants

As the market evolves so the rules of engagement need to be constantly monitored and, if appropriate, revised. Over the coming year consideration will be given and views sought as to whether to invite the brokers listed on the right to participate in the supplement in 2020.

Aon • JLT • Lockton • THB • Willis