Biba unveils ‘A New Era’ as 2025 conference theme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed that ‘A New Era’ will be the theme for its 2025 conference to be held on 14 and 15 May in Manchester.
According to Biba, the conference will take the opportunity to lead the conversation in defining what brokers want the future of the industry to look like with new energy, ideas, revenue streams and challenges.
After this year’s conference, themed ‘What’s next?’, the trade body confirmed that Manchester would be home for the event in 2025 and 2026.ForwardRelatedBiba 2024: Conference to return to Manchester for next two years
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed its conference
Review of the Year 2024: Ageas’ Middle, Linklater, Clarke and Beckett
The senior Ageas team wish the term ghost broking is never uttered again, hope for a sustainable ecosystem for the repair and re-use of electric vehicle batteries, and consider what an insurance brokers showstopper might look like on Great British Bake Off.
Lycetts buys broker Cheviot
Lycetts has strengthened its presence in the North East, purchasing fellow Newcastle-based broker Cheviot Insurance Services.
FOS forecasts levy freeze at £70m
The Financial Ombudsman Service is planning to maintain its levy for 2025/26 at the £70m total set this financial year.
Drazen Jaksic named Zurich UK CEO as Bailey moves to global life role
Drazen Jaksic has been appointed Zurich UK CEO, moving across from being CEO of Zurich Benelux, as Tim Bailey switches to become CEO of the group’s new global life protection business.
FCA not seeking further headcount boost, says CEO Rathi
The Financial Conduct Authority is not “anticipating further significant growth” in headcount with the figure having risen from around 4,000 in 2020 to just over 5,000 today, CEO Nikhil Rathi has confirmed to the Treasury Committee.
Close Brothers to launch digital commission disclosure consent solution
Close Brothers Premium Finance has announced plans to launch a new digital solution to help brokers fulfill their commission disclosure consent obligations.
Flood Re promises more educational material for brokers in 2025
Flood Re is developing a series of new learning and educational materials for brokers and the wider insurance market for the new year, after recent changes to the scheme.
Simply Business names Julie Fisher as permanent UK CEO
Simply Business has appointed Julie Fisher as UK CEO having held the role on an interim basis.