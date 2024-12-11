Biba unveils ‘A New Era’ as 2025 conference theme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed that ‘A New Era’ will be the theme for its 2025 conference to be held on 14 and 15 May in Manchester.

According to Biba, the conference will take the opportunity to lead the conversation in defining what brokers want the future of the industry to look like with new energy, ideas, revenue streams and challenges.

After this year’s conference, themed ‘What’s next?’, the trade body confirmed that Manchester would be home for the event in 2025 and 2026.

