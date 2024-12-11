Insurance Age

Biba unveils ‘A New Era’ as 2025 conference theme

BIBA 2018
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed that ‘A New Era’ will be the theme for its 2025 conference to be held on 14 and 15 May in Manchester.

According to Biba, the conference will take the opportunity to lead the conversation in defining what brokers want the future of the industry to look like with new energy, ideas, revenue streams and challenges.

After this year’s conference, themed ‘What’s next?’, the trade body confirmed that Manchester would be home for the event in 2025 and 2026.

ForwardRelatedBiba 2024: Conference to return to Manchester for next two years 

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed its conference

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Lycetts buys broker Cheviot

Lycetts has strengthened its presence in the North East, purchasing fellow Newcastle-based broker Cheviot Insurance Services.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: