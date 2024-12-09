Insurance Age

Broking Success: Bletchley’s Angela Irvine

Angela Irvine, sales director at Bletchley
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Angela Irvine, sales director of Bletchley, outlines how the Birmingham-based broker is looking to build on its solid foundations whilst its independent status is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Bletchley

Headcount: 12

Locations: Birmingham, London

Specialisms: Real estate, construction, legal indemnities

GWP: Around £12m 

What are the origins of Bletchley?

Bletchley was set up in 2020. The managing director, Richard Brannigan, previously worked for a larger broker that was taken over by PIB, and he didn’t really want to go down that corporate route, so he took the opportunity to start a new business.

We had known each other for about five years as competitors in the Birmingham market. We'd

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Review of the Year 2024: Collegiate’s Richard Turnball

Collegiate managing director Richard Turnbull expresses disappointment with the return of the ‘pay-to-play’ model in broking, surprise at Aon’s acquisition of Griffith & Armour and considers whether 2024 was the ‘era of repeating past mistakes’.

Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime

Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: