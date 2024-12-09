Broking Success: Bletchley’s Angela Irvine

Angela Irvine, sales director of Bletchley, outlines how the Birmingham-based broker is looking to build on its solid foundations whilst its independent status is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Bletchley

Headcount: 12

Locations: Birmingham, London

Specialisms: Real estate, construction, legal indemnities

GWP: Around £12m

What are the origins of Bletchley?

Bletchley was set up in 2020. The managing director, Richard Brannigan, previously worked for a larger broker that was taken over by PIB, and he didn’t really want to go down that corporate route, so he took the opportunity to start a new business.

We had known each other for about five years as competitors in the Birmingham market. We'd