SRG buys broker R3

Specialist Risk Group has bought specialist insurance broker, R3, its eleventh acquisition of the year.

The suite of deals has included managing general agents as well as brokers.

R3 provides tailored insurance solutions across several sectors including UK tourism, charities, overseas aid, UK military and police.

This is an exciting next chapter for R3. SRG’s reputation for investing in and developing industry-leading specialist teams is second to none.

It is joining SRG’s retail pillar, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.

Since it was started, the R3 team has built a “strong reputation” in the