Top 100 2019 - Welcome
Growing success: Acquisitions may be down on 2018, but the Top 100 Independent Brokers are still enjoying growth
It is easy to lose count of the big name brands in broking that have been swallowed up by consolidators and other big fish. Some big names with chunky contributions declined to share figures this year due to rebrands and new owners, so it’s worth remembering this document is only ever a painstakingly curated snapshot.
And many other brands which would have submitted in earlier years have become part of larger entitles, such as Ethos Broking, Global Risk Partners, PIB, Aston Lark, etc. As you’ll see, the shape of, and names in, the Top 100 paint a different picture compared to just a few years ago.
Olly Laughton-Scott of IMAS has crunched the numbers and you can see his analysis on pages 6-7. The analysis shows M&A is still strong but deals have decelerated.
Happily, the picture beyond acquisitions is still positive and brokers are growing organically as well as buying. It is easy to see why private equity money retains interest in the sector.
As ever, thanks to our sponsors Applied Systems and a huge thank you to all who contributed. Fingers crossed for another dynamic year of growth and success.
Happily, the picture beyond acquisitions is still positive and brokers are growing organically as well as buying. It is easy to see why private equity money retains interest in the sector
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case
- Ardonagh staff poaching claims dismissed in court
- Aston Lark buys Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk
- News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pull-out
- Brokers puzzled as Markerstudy reports £217.3m loan deadline
- SRIL buys Square Mile Broking
- Nearly half of brokers unaware of SMCR, research finds