Top 100 2019 - Welcome

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Growing success: Acquisitions may be down on 2018, but the Top 100 Independent Brokers are still enjoying growth

It is easy to lose count of the big name brands in broking that have been swallowed up by consolidators and other big fish. Some big names with chunky contributions declined to share figures this year due to rebrands and new owners, so it’s worth remembering this document is only ever a painstakingly curated snapshot.

And many other brands which would have submitted in earlier years have become part of larger entitles, such as Ethos Broking, Global Risk Partners, PIB, Aston Lark, etc. As you’ll see, the shape of, and names in, the Top 100 paint a different picture compared to just a few years ago.

Olly Laughton-Scott of IMAS has crunched the numbers and you can see his analysis on pages 6-7. The analysis shows M&A is still strong but deals have decelerated.

Happily, the picture beyond acquisitions is still positive and brokers are growing organically as well as buying. It is easy to see why private equity money retains interest in the sector.

As ever, thanks to our sponsors Applied Systems and a huge thank you to all who contributed. Fingers crossed for another dynamic year of growth and success.