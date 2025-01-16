Half of brokers struggle to recruit those aged under 30

Two thirds of brokers (64%) claim recruiting young talent is a strategic challenge for their business, according to research by Ecclesiastical, Insurance Age can reveal.

The survey of 250 UK brokers found half of firms are struggling to recruit those aged 30 and under, while 66% are keen to hire younger talent.

The insurer noted there is a shortage of young people entering the industry, with a quarter of brokers over the age of 50. More than half (56%) of brokers surveyed were concerned about a potential talent crisis in the industry.

Unattractive career

Promoting the insurance sector as an exciting and varied career choice to the next generation is vital