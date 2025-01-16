Economic Secretary Emma Reynolds supports calls for proportionate regulation
At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association manifesto launch Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds stated regulation “must be proportionate”.
She explained that although it is important to have "strong and effective regulation", it must not hinder the growth and competitiveness of individual firms and the sector as a whole.
Reynolds, pictured, took up the role on Tuesday following Tulip Saddiq’s resignation.
Speaking at the Biba reception at the Houses of Parliament yesterday, Reynolds said: “The financial regulators now have a secondary
Half of brokers struggle to recruit those aged under 30
Two thirds of brokers (64%) claim recruiting young talent is a strategic challenge for their business, according to research by Ecclesiastical, Insurance Age can reveal.
Biba makes manifesto commitments on tackling evolving risk of flood
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has made specific commitments on the “significant and growing risk” for both personal and commercial customers from flooding, as it unveiled its 2025 manifesto.
Ex-Ageas boss Boisseau joins Howden as NED
Former Ageas leader Francois-Xavier Boisseau has been appointed as chair of Howden’s UK and Ireland retail board, taking up the post this month.
CFC launches new solution for small media production houses
Specialist insurer CFC has launched a multi-year insurance solution specifically designed for smaller media production companies.
Manifesto 2025: A ‘golden opportunity’, says Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled its 2025 Manifesto, titled ‘Partnering to deliver value’, labelling the year as a golden opportunity on regulation.
Broker optimism on the up in fleet
Direct Commercial’s latest broker barometer has found 56% of brokers experienced difficulties in securing coverage for smaller fleets in the last quarter, a slight improvement from 60% earlier in the year.
UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual fall in more than 10 years
For the fourth quarter in a row comprehensive car insurance premiums have dropped in price, according to the latest Confused and WTW research.
SMEs satisfaction with insurance ended 2024 on a high – CII
Overall SME satisfaction with insurers rose to 83% in the final quarter of last year, according to data released by the Chartered Insurance Institute.