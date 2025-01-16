Economic Secretary Emma Reynolds supports calls for proportionate regulation

At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association manifesto launch Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds stated regulation “must be proportionate”.

She explained that although it is important to have “strong and effective regulation”, it must not hinder the growth and competitiveness of individual firms and the sector as a whole.

Reynolds, pictured, took up the role on Tuesday following Tulip Saddiq’s resignation.

Speaking at the Biba reception at the Houses of Parliament yesterday, Reynolds said: “The financial regulators now have a secondary