Pollen Street backed Pivotal Growth buys Northern Irish broker
Pivotal Growth, which is backed by Markerstudy investor Pollen Street Capital, has bought Business Protection Solutions (UK) in Northern Ireland.
Set up in April 2021, Pivotal Growth is a joint venture between the private equity company and LSL Property Services. It has been predominantly mortgage and protection broker focused with the latest deal expanding into the business protection broking space.
Pollen Street invested in Markerstudy at the start of 2021 and was a key player in the £1.2bn merger of Markerstudy and Ardonagh’s personal lines offering Atlanta which completed last June.
The investment management business also bought motor
FCA targets 400 headcount as it continues Leeds office expansion
The Financial Conduct Authority has expanded its Leeds regional office, with 100 more people expected to join this year.
People Moves: 13 – 17 January 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Half of brokers struggle to recruit those aged under 30
Two thirds of brokers (64%) claim recruiting young talent is a strategic challenge for their business, according to research by Ecclesiastical, Insurance Age can reveal.
Biba makes manifesto commitments on tackling evolving risk of flood
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has made specific commitments on the “significant and growing risk” for both personal and commercial customers from flooding, as it unveiled its 2025 manifesto.
Ex-Ageas boss Boisseau joins Howden as NED
Former Ageas leader Francois-Xavier Boisseau has been appointed as chair of Howden’s UK and Ireland retail board, taking up the post this month.
CFC launches new solution for small media production houses
Specialist insurer CFC has launched a multi-year insurance solution specifically designed for smaller media production companies.
Economic Secretary Emma Reynolds supports calls for proportionate regulation
At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association manifesto launch Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds stated regulation “must be proportionate”.
Manifesto 2025: A ‘golden opportunity’, says Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled its 2025 Manifesto, titled ‘Partnering to deliver value’, labelling the year as a golden opportunity on regulation.