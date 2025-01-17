Pollen Street backed Pivotal Growth buys Northern Irish broker

Pivotal Growth, which is backed by Markerstudy investor Pollen Street Capital, has bought Business Protection Solutions (UK) in Northern Ireland.

Set up in April 2021, Pivotal Growth is a joint venture between the private equity company and LSL Property Services. It has been predominantly mortgage and protection broker focused with the latest deal expanding into the business protection broking space.

Pollen Street invested in Markerstudy at the start of 2021 and was a key player in the £1.2bn merger of Markerstudy and Ardonagh’s personal lines offering Atlanta which completed last June.

The investment management business also bought motor