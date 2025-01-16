Ex-Ageas boss Boisseau joins Howden as NED

Former Ageas leader Francois-Xavier Boisseau has been appointed as chair of Howden’s UK and Ireland retail board, taking up the post this month.

Boisseau, pictured, succeeds Max Carruthers who will continue to work with Howden UK&I in an advisory capacity.

Carruthers’ career has spanned underwriting, including at Hiscox and Axa, broking featuring six years at Towergate, and technology with Acturis and Open GI.

Boisseau retired from being CEO for insurance at Ageas UK at the end of 2018.

Before this, he spent 15 years with Axa and over a