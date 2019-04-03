News analysis: What next at Aon?

Following the news that Aon had pulled out of takeover talks with Willis Towers Watson, speculation is rising about what the broking giant could do instead

In one of the shortest news cycles in recent insurance sector history, Aon confirmed reports that it was in talks to buy Willis Towers Watson on 5 March only to announce the deal would not be pursued less than 24 hours later.

The broking giant revealed in a statement that it had been forced to disclose the discussions at a very early stage in the process due to Willis Towers Watson being an Irish firm with certain regulatory requirements.

The story originally took many brokers by surprise, and has led to a lot of fresh speculation around what Aon might be doing next.

Rumour mill

Rumours have been floating around the market for some time, particularly after Aon lost out on Bluefin, Jelf and JLT to Marsh.

“Loads of us have looked at Aon wondering why they haven’t done something when Marsh has done a huge amount and Gallagher and Ardonagh too,” said an industry expert who declined to be named.

“It’s hardly as if Aon is a minnow, but there hasn’t been much action on behalf of Aon for some time. For years we’ve all wondered what’s going on.”

Meanwhile Jason Anthony, founder of MGAM, noted that the large players have got “massive cost infrastructure” that needs to be addressed.

“The only solution they have at the moment seems to be to join themselves together,” he commented. “There are savings that can be made when these large businesses do.”

One of the reasons given for Aon’s quick decision to pull out of discussions is that joining Aon and Willis into one combined entity would make it too large and impact competition in the insurance sector.

Olly Laughton-Scott, partner at IMAS Corporate Finance, explained that because competition is judged locally it would not be a worldwide issue, but given the size of Aon and Willis joining them together could mean complications in many different markets.

“You then get bogged down with continuous applications and if one country turns you down do you break up the business?” he asked.

Several experts stated that if the deal had gone through Aon would have had to sell off parts of the organisation, particularly in its reinsurance division.

“It’s very complex because when you start talking about which parts that will be [potentially selling] you start unsettling the business units that thought they were integral to the business but then find they’re being discussed for disposal,” Laughton-Scott continued.

“Quite quickly you’ll find a mass of different issues that make it almost impossible to progress those discussions.”

Anthony pointed out that Marsh had faced similar issues with JLT and subsequently agreed to sell off JLT’s aerospace business to Gallagher in a deal worth £190m.

“They’ve all got energy and aviation departments, there’s just a huge clash and as a result you get Gallagher and everyone else hovering around the staff saying ‘come work here instead’,” he continued.

Deal not dead?

But several industry figures did not believe this was necessarily the end for the proposed deal between Aon and Willis.

“It will continue to bubble away in the background,” predicted Laughton-Scott. “These very large companies want to secure their position by getting even larger and so they’ll be looking to see if they can make a deal happen.”

He explained that getting bigger could be seen in a defensive light, as scale protects a business from being taken over by another player.

While a deal of this size would be on a different level than the rest of the consolidation going on in the very acquisitive UK broker market, industry specialists did not believe it would have a big effect on the rest of the sector.

Rob Organ, chief executive of Tasker Insurance Group, was certain it would not “be detrimental to the rest of the broking market”.

Organ argued though that it could impact the insurer side of the market because they would see a “shift in distribution power”, stating that it could lead to further consolidation among insurers.

“More power would lie with a concentrated set of distributors which I don’t think would be

good for the UK insurance market,” he added. “It’s definitely not good for consumers.”

Nick Hobbs, director, broker markets at Allianz, disagreed that a broker deal could lead to consolidation on the insurer side. But he noted that a sizeable transaction would remove a large player from the market, which “wouldn’t necessarily suit insurers, because we thrive on decent competition between brokers as the client thrives on decent competition between insurers”.

Uncertainty

Hobbs warned that two large organisations coming together created uncertainty for staff as well as clients and insurers.

“It does also create a lot of complication in terms of how you trade with them, from where you trade with them, the cost of trading with them and those must all be navigated following any coming together over the course of the subsequent two to three years,” he continued. “It is time intense and attention intense and you can’t respond to these things stupidly.”

Meanwhile Laughton-Scott noted that Gallagher’s acquisition of Stackhouse Poland, which was announced at the start of the year, will have a bigger impact on the market.

“Those are transactions which will affect the consolidators – PIB, Aston Lark, GRP – similar sized businesses looking to sell to majors in due course,” he argued. “What will be important is the pricing in those transactions and that’s much more important for general broker consolidation than a Willis or an Aon.”

It has previously been reported that Aon, much like Marsh, wants to grow in the SME and mid-market segments. The smaller end of the market has traditionally been dominated by the smaller brokers, but experts noted that technology can lead to a change, with SME becoming more like personal lines, which is dominated by the big players.

Organ stated that if Aon wants to “get a proper foothold in the SME sector they would be looking to acquire one of the consolidators”. But he added that the integration process when buying a business that is not itself fully integrated and running as one entity would be hugely complicated.

“That could be the challenge around the consolidator models – would they be viable for the Aons of the world to buy?” he questioned.

Potential targets for Aon Experts named the following companies as likely targets for Aon in the UK: Aston Lark has over 600 staff in 19 regional locations, specialising in commercial lines as well as private clients. In its latest available financial results for 2017, the broker revealed a GWP of £260m. Market sources have speculated that Aston Lark may be a potential target based on the fact that the broker recently appointed Macquarie and Livingstone to help generate more private equity investment in the business.

has over 600 staff in 19 regional locations, specialising in commercial lines as well as private clients. In its latest available financial results for 2017, the broker revealed a GWP of £260m. Market sources have speculated that Aston Lark may be a potential target based on the fact that the broker recently appointed Macquarie and Livingstone to help generate more private equity investment in the business. PIB Group has 40 locations across England, Scotland, Guernsey and Ireland. It featured in the £500m-£749.99m GWP banding in the 2018 Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers. Experts did not believe PIB to be the most likely broker to be bought by Aon, as CEO Brendan McManus has signalled his intention to continue to make deals.

has 40 locations across England, Scotland, Guernsey and Ireland. It featured in the £500m-£749.99m GWP banding in the 2018 Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers. Experts did not believe PIB to be the most likely broker to be bought by Aon, as CEO Brendan McManus has signalled his intention to continue to make deals. Global Risk Partners is an investment vehicle specialising in buying brokers and MGAs. It stated in its latest financial results for 2018 that it controlled a GWP of £700m. But similarly to PIB, GRP is not expected to be up for sale at the moment.

is an investment vehicle specialising in buying brokers and MGAs. It stated in its latest financial results for 2018 that it controlled a GWP of £700m. But similarly to PIB, GRP is not expected to be up for sale at the moment. Gallagher was mentioned as another potential target because of its UK retail business. The broker operates in over 150 countries and reported a revenue of $4.25bn [£3.25bn] in 2018. But even though it may have attributes that Aon would want, several experts believed that the broker is very unlikely to be put up for sale by the Gallagher family.

Who will buy Willis Towers Watson if Aon does not? Olly Laughton-Scott, partner at IMAS Corporate Finance, stated that because of its size it is “very hard to see anyone buying Willis”. He continued: “Marsh would have the same competition issues as Aon so there’s nowhere left for them to go. If you hit the larger end of the market you’re relatively stable because of competition issues.”

Do nothing

While the discussions with Willis signal that Aon could be getting ready to make a purchase, some experts argued that perhaps the business is better off not doing anything at all.

“It isn’t going through the pain of a merger and it isn’t trying to address the retention of teams and it isn’t trying to address changing its business,” Hobbs said.

“It’s [Aon] probably doing everything very well at the moment. I’m not saying Marsh and Jelf and JLT together won’t also be doing things very well, but there may also be some disquiet and some disruption.”

He further noted that Allianz’s experience of dealing with brokers has “always been positive”, adding that brokers, as they grow, generally “eventually become very good companies”.

But he argued that with so many other players going through integration processes it “wouldn’t be a bad thing for Aon to not do very much and just see how the various mergers taking place in the market pan out”.

A number of brokers stated that they had expected Aon Risk Solutions UK CEO Julie Page, who was at Marsh at the time of the Jelf acquisition, to have made a move by now. But Page has previously told Insurance Age that Aon has been focused on buying businesses in the rest of Europe.

And the same unnamed expert questioned whether the board of directors would invest in the UK considering the current economic and political situation.

“We’re going to hell in a hand basket at the moment with Brexit,” they added. “Maybe that’s the argument they’re using. Broker acquisition prices are probably the highest they’ve been in the last seven to 10 years and there’s lots of PE [private equity] looking to get a lot of money to come out.”

While at the time of writing the question of whether Aon will make a big move in the UK remains, it is clear that the rest of the market is waiting to see what it will do.