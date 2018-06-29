Ceta investing for growth after MBO

Broker posted double digit increases in turnover and profit in deal year.

Ceta Insurance has targeted the SME and non-standard property sectors as areas for growth as it looks to push on after its recent management buyout, chief executive officer John Bibby has told Insurance Age.

Bibby took up the role in September of last year when the MBO backed by private equity firm Kester Capital went through and David Quick, Adrian Waters and Sandie Schofield retired from the Chipping Norton-based business.

The news came as the firm released results for the year leading up to the MBO. Pre-tax profit was up 12% to £2.48m as turnover rose 13% to £7.35m.

“It is a great business and technology is at the core of it.

“What we have got that other brokers haven’t is our own system. If we want to change a customer journey, add or remove insurers or change a question set we can just do it which makes a difference to working with a software house where you have to wait and pay to make a change.”

Growth

Bibby, who knew the company through his non-executive director role, effectively inherited the figures for the year to September.

He predicted that the 2018 numbers would be broadly flat as the business was not seeking to “growing phenomenally” in the short term preferring instead to invest further in the systems, processes, infrastructure and people.

“We are getting ready for growth which will pick up in 2019. It is next year that will get the momentum,” he told Insurance Age.

The 2017 results referenced growth in the core markets of caravan and boat insurance.

Launches

Bibby noted that while there was room for further growth in these lines it would not be “stratospheric” because “we are already number one”.

He continued: “They key areas for us are non-standard property where we are creating an interesting system to be launched before the end of this year. It will be both B2B and B2C.

“And a complete suite of SME products such as liability, goods in transit and tools. That will be in the first quarter of 2019.”

The broker already works in the SME space and Bibby explained it was seeking to change the shape of its offering.

Acquisitions

Further expansion is also planned via acquisitions with the infrastructure and systems now in place to absorb more business and run it more efficiently according to Bibby.

“We have a pipeline of five that we are looking at seriously and I would like to think that before the end of this year we will have completed one of those.”

He clarified that the company was targeting portfolios and bolt-ons rather than transformative deals. The broker has the financial firepower to do the deals with the backing of Kester and any books of business will be absorbed into the current office.

“We are looking for things that sit with our existing business practice and IT capability to generate more Ebitda and provide the customers with a better and broader service,” Bibby explained.

Role

The broker CEO role is a new experience for Bibby whose CV includes being COO of Primary Group, partnerships director at UK General and working in Australia for a firm which sold directly to the public.

So has he enjoyed the time in the hot seat so far?

“I absolutely love it,” he concluded. “It is nice to be at the front end and to have the agility in terms of systems.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.