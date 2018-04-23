Meet the techies: André Symes

André Symes, group COO at Genasys Technologies, outlines how brokers can take advantage of InsurTech to grow their books.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Genasys Technologies has been pretty busy in the InsurTech space. We see ourselves as an InsurTech partner as mostly we are focused on creating a back end that is built to enable the InsurTech solutions that brokers want to leverage.

But our team can turn its hand to many areas in the InsurTech space. We have also done work with bots, UBI Apps, front end sales platforms, web based product builders, integrations into incredibly quick to market rating engines and big data integrations.

We have found that enabling InsurTech through our open architecture has been incredibly valuable to our clients.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

I foresee the biggest areas are going to be in the usage-based side of things. On-demand is becoming a familiar concept to consumers and while insurance has been a little slow off the mark, that’s starting to change across a number of areas such as PI, vehicle and travel.

Distribution to the new generation policyholders is also going to become quite exciting. This will start happening directly through social media platforms and chat apps.

While this could have a negative impact on traditional broker books, it could very easily have a positive impact if it brokers embrace the opportunity.

Insurance brokers are incredibly resilient and resourceful and I am sure those who embrace technology will grow their books substantially.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Some InsurTech will undoubtedly disrupt the broker distribution channels, however I really believe that it will also give brokers access to a whole new suite of products that could ultimately change their business for the better.

Many InsurTech solutions are being built specifically to increase broker sales revenue while lower administrative costs.

Rather than worrying about disruption, I think brokers’ attitude towards InsurTech is more important as well as the technology stack that they are using.

Those who can partner with the right InsurTech and embrace the right opportunities will have a massive advantage. Those who don’t will need to play catch-up.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

Quite simply, brokers can take advantage of InsurTech by actually being able to use it.

A broker might identify an incredibly cool bit of technology, but if they are not able to integrate to it and leverage it, what’s the point?

InsurTech disruption isn’t coming, it’s already here and so by making sure their back-end policy administration system is open and receptive to innovative technologies, brokers will help themselves to open many door and opportunities.

Those with platforms that can cater and integrate to new and yet to be created InsurTech are going to be ahead of the curve.