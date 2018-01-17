InsurTech Futures: InsurePal raises £15m ahead of UK motor launch

Start-up uses blockchain technology and aims to offer lower premiums for customers able to gain ‘social proof’ guarantees from friends and family.

Peer-to-peer insurer InsurePal has raised £15m in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to fund its UK motor launch in the first half of 2018.

An ICO is a way of crowdfunding via the use of cryptocurrency, usually Bitcoin, and the InsurTech start-up said that the crowdsale for InsurePal tokens online was sold out in less than two minutes.

The company uses the Ethereum blockchain platform as a technology base for transactions and stated that it will offer lower premiums for those able to gain ‘social proof’ guarantees from friends and family.

In addition, key advisers to the company include former Direct Line chief operating officer Damian Arnold and Lloyds of London veteran Tom Manson.

Premiums

Co-founder and CEO Matt Peterman, commented: “Insurance is a $7.3 trillion stubbornly old fashioned goliath that could significantly reduce premium prices if its model could allow it to operate with lower risk clients.

“In the case of InsurePal, the social proof that benefits these responsible clients with big discounts also carries embedded value in its underlying IPL token currency.”

The start-up noted that its motor offering is expected to be followed by schemes for property, casualty, life and health.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.