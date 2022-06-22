FCA fines JLT Specialty £7.8m for financial crime control failings

The FCA previously fined JLT Specialty £1,876,000 in December 2013 for similar risk control failures around overseas introducers and bribery and corruption.

The latest penalty is for breaches that occurred between 21 November 2013 and 6 June 2017.

The watchdog found JLT Specialty had made efforts to improve following 2013 but a breach still occurred allowing another JLT group entity to engage in bribery.

The FCA stated the organisation “missed opportunities to evaluate the bribery and