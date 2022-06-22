FCA fines JLT Specialty £7.8m for financial crime control failings
The FCA previously fined JLT Specialty £1,876,000 in December 2013 for similar risk control failures around overseas introducers and bribery and corruption.
The latest penalty is for breaches that occurred between 21 November 2013 and 6 June 2017.
The watchdog found JLT Specialty had made efforts to improve following 2013 but a breach still occurred allowing another JLT group entity to engage in bribery.
The FCA stated the organisation “missed opportunities to evaluate the bribery and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- Gallagher sued for negligence and breach of contract over failure to cover flat block
- Clear buys ProAktive
- Ageas adds Neil Mercier as head of standard motor
- SSP users demand improvements after latest outage
- Greggs ups events in Zurich BI £150m court case claim
- FCA delays travel insurance signposting review
- ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens