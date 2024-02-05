Axa pulls the plug on motorbike business
Axa will stop underwriting motorbike insurance from March, Insurance Age can reveal.
The move comes a little over a month after Alain Zweibrucker moved from Switzerland to become the CEO of Axa Retail reporting to UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley, who previously held the role.
All of Axa’s UK motorbike business is run through brokers.
A spokesperson for the provider told Insurance Age: “Following a detailed review of the Axa Retail motor business and as part of our strategy to continue enhancing our intermediary proposition, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from the
