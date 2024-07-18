Partners& snaps up two in employee wellbeing and healthcare push

Partners& has bought Nottingham-based Halo Consulting and Chester-based Personal Healthcare Management.

Halo Consulting is an employee benefits–focused business of five people. The team will join the Partners& Nottingham office.

Personal Healthcare Management adds six people with more than 60 combined years of broking experience to Partners&.

The pair take Partners&’s deal total for the year to six, of which four have happened this month. The July batch has included Cheltenham-based Switch Health to enhance its private medical insurance proposition.

In February 2022, Partners& also bought Direct