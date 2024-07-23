Voyager Insurance Services sold to Caledon Group

Recently-formed investment group Caledon has bought travel and wedding insurance broker Voyager Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Caledon Group was created in 2023 by a Plum Underwriting-linked trio. The privately-owned offering was set up to invest in niche broking and underwriting businesses in the UK general insurance sector.

Founded in Guildford in 1996, wholesale and retail insurance broker Voyager was previously acquired by Somerville in 2007.

It has grown to a team of 25 people, working with retail customers, affiliates, brokers and corporate clients.

Voyager snapped up Norwich-based specialist broker Navigator Travel