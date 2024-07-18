Ageas here for brokers Beckett promises as connected personal lines flourishes

“We are here for the broker today, and we will very much be here for them tomorrow. There’ll be no change in that strategy,” Ageas chief distribution officer Adam Beckett tells Insurance Age.

The insurer sold the renewal rights to UK commercial business to Axa in 2022 in a £47.5m deal having embarked on the intermediated personal lines business path.

Last year ongoing business grew 47% as UK gross written premiums soared to €1.49bn (£1.27bn). Ageas boosted customers numbers by more than 600,000 in the year and on a rolling basis currently is more than one million ahead over the last 12 months.

Brokers have been hit by managing general agents struggling for capacity and insurers paring