Ecclesiastical urges insurer climate credentials be part of broker-client conversation

The majority of brokers are not talking to clients about insurers’ climate credentials, according to research from Ecclesiastical, Insurance Age can reveal.

In its third annual broker climate survey three quarters (77%) of respondents said it was not a broker’s responsibility to inform and educate clients about insurers’ climate positions.

The findings indicate insurers need to do more to support brokers to build their knowledge and confidence about their climate credentials, Ecclesiastical suggested.

The climate crisis is something we clearly all feel strongly about.Richard Coleman, UK managing director, at Ecclesiastical Insurance

However, the poll