Interview: Addept Group managing director Richard Finan

Addept MD Richard Finan gives Insurance Age the lowdown on his return to the market; his thoughts on changes to the MGA market in the wake of Consumer Duty; and the challenges of creating ancillary products in a post-FCA GAP intervention world.

Sitting in one of his favourite haunts, Café Spice Namaste, in London’s Docklands the day after the British Insurance Awards [4 July], Richard Finan is happy to be back in the insurance market.

Having announced his return as managing director of ancillary product wholesaler Addept Group, through the purchase of broker Policywise in May, Finan was able to soak up the delights of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester with a lot to talk about.

Two months on and with